Marvel Announces New Spider-Man Project

Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 is coming to your local comic shop this summer and Marvel just announced the new series. ComicsPRO is going on in Portland, Oregon right now and the crowd probably wasn’t expecting a brand new Spidey title to get the big unveiling right then and there. But, Joe Kelly and Chris Bachalo will be delivering a new ongoing adventure for fans. Kelly will be on writing duties with Bachalo delivering the art. The tag team is excited to bring the people a fresh adventure with everyone’s favorite Wall-Crawler. If the naming is anything to go by, there will be a lot of action at the forefront of Non-Stop Spider-Man. The creative team seems absolutely pumped for the challenge of melding that pulse-pounding action with some great storytelling. Kelly explained how this whole thing came together in a release.

“[Editor] Nick Lowe has a superpower. He picks up the phone, calls me and says the exact combination of words that make me want to drop everything and dive head first into the Marvel Universe. Last time it was Spider-Man, Deadpool, Ed McGuinness. No brainer, YES,” Kelly explained. “This time it was Spider-Man, Non-Stop, Chris Bachalo. Again, YES… but ‘Non-Stop?’”

“Non-Stop Spider-Man is, for me, the best of what Marvel comics can be: relentless action, epic storytelling, mind-melting art, and relevant themes, all grounded by the heart and soul of one of my all-time favorite characters, Spider-Man,” Kelly continued. “Chris and I want to redline your adrenaline and shatter your hearts, giggling the whole time. Please sign your waivers and gather your safety gear of choice before issue one comes out. I truly can’t wait for this. Buckle up, Tigers.”

Check out the details from the release down below:

Just announced at ComicsPRO in Portland, Oregon, everyone’s favorite web head will be starring in a new ongoing series this June from two of the comic book industry’s greatest creators! Writer Joe Kelly and artist Chris Bachalo are teaming up to give readers the most web-slinging action that can possibly be contained in a comic book!

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN will combine the pulse-pounding action Spidey is known for with even MORE pulse-pounding action! Prepare for the comic book ride of your life featuring Spidey’s best villains and his most amazing feats!

Jumpstart your summer like never before by picking up NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 when it swings into your local comic shop this June!