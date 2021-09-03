Marvel’s Shang-Chi Runtime Revealed

✖

We now know Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' runtime. According to Cinemark, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie runs for 2 hours and 12 minutes. Destin Daniel Cretton directs the film from a script he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. The film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi with Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. Liu recently visited New York City's Times Square, where he found a sizable digital billboard for the film on display. The film is currently on track to release only in theaters in September. However, fans could learn of a change in plans during Disney's Q3 earnings call on Thursday.

Marvel Studios first put Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on its schedule for release in February 2020. COVID-19 forced the studio to delay the film multiple times, finally landing on September 2021. Liu wasn't always confident they'd be able to finish the movie during the pandemic.

"It's been a wild ride," Liu said at the red carpet premiere for Disney's Jungle Cruise. "I mean, those parts don't just come upon those people like me, and it's such an incredible honor to be put in that position in the beginning.

"Then it's just been such a long fight with this movie. We shot in Sydney over the course of 13 to 14 months, we shut down for four months in the middle when the whole world shut down, and there was a time where we weren't sure whether we were going to be able to finish it. Even when we started back up and had COVID testing and protocols and all of that, we didn't know if we would make it to the finish line. It's just such an incredible feeling to know we did and to know this movie is now ready for people to watch. It's just such an incredible feeling."

In Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film finally reveals the truth behind the name of the Mandarin, the leader of the Ten Rings. Marvel first hinted at the Mandarin's existence in Iron Man 3.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3rd.