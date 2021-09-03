✖

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made its way into theaters this past weekend, and its plot introduced a number of surprising ramifications into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are still analyzing what the film — which is set in the post-Avengers: Endgame world of 2023 — means for the franchise going forward, and that apparently includes some of the smallest ramifications. Spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings below! Only look if you want to know! Reddit user LegendofConner recently pointed out that Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) perform the Lil Nas X hit "Old Town Road" at karaoke in the film, a song that was released in 2019. Given the fact that Thanos' snap initially occurred in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, this means that Lil Nas X was among the half of the population to survive the ordeal and not be turned to dust.

The singer even acknowledged the fan theory on Twitter, in a tweet you can check out below.

Sure, the theory doesn't have massive ramifications for the world of the MCU, but it still is a fascinating layer to life within the fictional five-year period of the Blip. And hey, that means that the majority of your favorite heroes have probably already heard the "Montero" album.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang as Xu Xialing, Fala Chen as Ying Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, and Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon.

"I think I remember asking Kevin Feige because he brought me into his office and he was like, 'Okay, great. Do you have any questions?' And the first thing that I asked was I was like, 'How is it going to tie to the MCU?'" Liu told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Because that's all I wanted to know. I was like, 'Am I going to be an Avenger? Am I going to see this person? Am I going to fight Thor? Am I going to be best friends with Captain America?' Like, 'Tell me'! And he was just like, 'Simu, you just have to trust us.' He's also like, 'Because we don't even know ourselves now,'" Liu said. "He was just so wonderful. He was like, 'We're still working through a couple of things right now. We can't tell you anything until it's been solidified, but you're going to love it.' That's what he said and reading it in the script I did."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing exclusively in theaters.