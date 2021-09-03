Shang-Chi Director Teases Post-Credits Scene Could Set Up Classic Comic Villain

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is on a tear at the box office, breaking any previous Labor Day weekend records by a longshot. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said he's already mulled over potential ideas for sequels with the creative team behind the flick, and the Shang-Chi mid-credits scene may have even directly set up Shang-Chi 2.

Light spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are incoming, so proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie!

As seen in the film's mid-credits scene, Wong (Benedict Wong) takes both Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) back to the Sanctum Sanctorum to analyze the Ten Rings. It's here the Master of the Mystic Arts reveals the MacGuffins aren't in the codex of the Sanctum, and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) says they aren't any alien material she recognizes.

Despite that, Wong tells everyone the rings are binging an unknown entity — one that could be an interdimensional entity, like a Makluan named Fin Fang Foom. In the Marvel source material, Makluans are aliens that take the shape of dragons and are responsible for being the beings to create the Ten Rings.

Since Wenwu (Tony Leung) is no longer the holder of the mystic bracelets, perhaps they're calling home for a potential retrieval, meaning we could see Foom and other potential Makluans in the inevitable sequel.

When it comes to ideas for possible Shang-Chi sequels, Feige previously told ComicBook.com he's always confident in the performance of Marvel movies.

"The early reactions to the characters and to [Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings] itself gives me great hope that that people will want to see more of these characters," Feige told us last month. "We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them. And as exactly as you say, what's so fun, we know the movie's working when it's not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co0stars or the supporting players that people ask about. And in this movie in particular, that's heartening because we think they're spectacular, and we think they have great potential in the future."

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is now in theaters.

