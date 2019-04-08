‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast Dramatically Recites Lyrics To ‘Old Town Road’

I can’t wait for you all to see the full video but for the time being! But I got the cast of #AvengersEndgame to dramatically recite @LilNasX song Old Town Road pic.twitter.com/ZOPgh73GDe — The All-Mighty Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) April 7, 2019

“Old Town Road” is one of the hottest songs online and now, the stars of Avengers: Endgame can’t get it out of their heads. On the first press stop for Marvel Studios’ upcoming blockbuster, @BlogXilla got a few of the actors behind the film to do dramatic voice-overs of the country rap song. Though most seemed to not know the track, the Incredible Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo appeared as the biggest fan.

In fact, earlier in the day Ruffalo took to his own Twitter feed to congratulate Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, the two artists behind the song, on achieving mainstream status. In fact, the tune currently sits on top of Billboard‘s on-demand streaming chart. First released last December, Lil Nas X released a remix of the song featuring Cyrus just this past week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I hear my friend @billyraycyrus + @LilNasX have the #1 song in the country right now. Congrats on your hit. Now, I’m off to take my horse down to old town road… pic.twitter.com/8DuuNoXYRv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 7, 2019

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

What’s been your favorite soundtrack in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!