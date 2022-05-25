Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Gets Official Rating From Disney+

✖

The promotional campaign for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially begun, with Marvel releasing the first full trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series last week. Fans have definitely been eager to see what Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk will bring to the tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially given her comedic and incredibly unique tone within the comics. A new listing on Disney+'s official website for the series provides a pretty strong indication of what to expect, revealing that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be rated TV-14. The vast majority of Marvel's Disney+ series have been rated TV-14 thus far, outside of the upcoming TV-PG rated Ms. Marvel.

(Photo: Disney+)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," Coiro told The Wrap in an interview earlier this year. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

"And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground," Coiro continued. "The cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

