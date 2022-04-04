Ms. Marvel’s TV Rating Revealed

Once Moon Knight wraps up in a couple of weeks, Marvel Studios will shift to Ms. Marvel, another television series introducing an all-new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. The series features Iman Vellani in her acting debut as teenage Avenger Kamala Khan. The series has already gotten a trailer and some teasers, and it’s shaping up to be one of the studio’s most family-friendly shows yet.

A new listing from Disney+ says the series will be rated TV-PG, the first such Marvel Studios show to don the rating since the premiere episodes of WandaVision last year. Then, the earliest sitcom-based episodes were rated TV-PG before shifting to TV-14, the television equivalent to a film’s PG-13 rating.

The TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board says TV-PG shows may “contain material that parents find unsuitable for younger children.”

“Many parents may want to watch it with their younger children. The theme itself may call for parental guidance and/or the program may contain one or more of the following: some suggestive dialogue (D), infrequent coarse language (L), some sexual situations (S), or moderate violence (V),” the group’s official rating description reads.

To get a rating of TV-14, a project would have to include intensely suggestive dialogue, strong coarse language, intense sexual situations, or intense violence. All live-action Marvel Studios shows from the end of WandaVision on have received TV-14 ratings.

Marvel’s new synopsis for the series can be found below.

“Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Ms. Marvel is set for release on June 8th while The Marvels hits theaters next February. Captain Marvel can currently be streamed on Disney+.

