Marvel Announces Spider-Man: Noir Series

Spider-Man Noir has experienced a pretty remarkable swing in popularity over the year. All that momentum from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has led to Marvel announcing a new title for the character to launch in March of 2020. Coming out of the Spider-Verse ongoing title taking place right now, the adventures of the Spider-Man from Earth-90214 are back in a five-issue limited series. Now, Margaret Stohl will have a chance to write the hero with Juan Ferreya on art duties. That team has already produced some very appealing concept art for their new series. You can see one of the more finished pieces below. But one question lingers in the air for fans who followed Spider-Geddon during that event. How can Spider-Man Noir be around after his demise during that book? Marvel Devin Lewis has some answers for that in the release for the upcoming book.

“The last time we saw him, Spider-Man Noir was murdered at the hands of the Inheritors during SPIDER-GEDDON. But you can’t keep a good spider down, and Spidey Noir is one of the best. After being resurrected through magical means in the forthcoming SPIDER-VERSE #5, Peter Parker of Earth-90214 is going to learn that his world is a whole lot bigger than two-bit gangsters tearing up his friendly neighborhood. The shadow of war looms on the horizon, and in SPIDER-MAN: NOIR #1 it reaches New York!”

Stohl and her team are excited to get cracking on this new chapter of Spider-Man Noir. She talked about her plans for the darker tone of this particular Spider-Man’s story. Especially, because of the character’s raised profile as a result of his appearance in the animated Spider-Man film. That version of this Spider-Man is the reference point for a lot of fans now. This probably won’t be like that.

The writer began, “Spider-Man Noir has become this kind of rogues’ gallery of all my favorite things: a deadpan Spidey Noir sensibility, a classic globe-trotting adventure, a femme fatale, a doomed excavation, loot, punching Nazis, Aunt May, camels, heroes of legend, and oh yeah, an actual rogue’s gallery of classic Spider-Man Noir Super Villains — all done up 1933 style! I mean really, how could I pass this one up?”

She continued, “I’m so excited to bust Spider-Man Noir out of New York City and let him loose on the other side of the pond. Without saying too much — London, I hope you’re ready for this, because the friendly Noir neighborhood just got about five countries bigger.”

For more on how Spider-Man Noir comes back, keep your eyes out for Spider-Verse #5 in February. Spider-Man: Noir #1 is scheduled for release in March 2020.