Marvel Star Confirms Secret Invasion Role

The upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Secret Invasion, was recently filmed in the UK and is expected to undergo reshoots soon. Returning Marvel stars include Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. MCU newcomers include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Earlier this year, it was reported that Martin Freeman, who played Everett Ross in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, will also appear in the series. Freeman is also expected to return for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this year. In a recent interview with Radio Times, Freeman spoke about appearing in Secret Invasion for the first time.

"Yeah – I think that's kosher information, isn't it?" Freeman replied when asked about his involvement in the series. "In order not to embarrass Samuel, I will say... I'm not gonna say he's got that totally wrong and he's thinking of Sam Rockwell," Freeman joked. "So yes, I may very well be [appearing]."

Back in March, Jackson identified Freeman as a cast member during a live appearance at the Samuel L. Jackson: In Conversation With Josh Horowitz event in New York City.

"How amazing is that? Martin Freeman. Come on. When I walked in the room and Olivia Colman was standing there, I was just like, [excited]," Jackson said of his Secret Invasion co-stars. "We just started laughing, and when we started to work, it was so glorious and such a ball. We were just kind of having a good time. She is so amazing and so effective in a scene."

"It's those moments that, when you're in the middle of doing it and you feel it and you watch it happen, that when they finally say 'cut,' you look at the other person and go, 'Oh my god, that was amazing,'" Jackson continued. "She was great."

As for Freeman's involvement in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the actor previously called the script "very good," and spoke about re-teaming up with director Ryan Coogler.

"I had a Zoom call with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer about seven or eight weeks ago, I suppose," Freeman shared last year. "He sort of meticulously took me through all of my character's beats in the film. He took me through the film, but incorporating my character's beats."

"Some of it was very odd, and I think [Coogler] could see from the reaction on my face to some of the things he was saying," Freeman added with a laugh. "He kept sort of stopping, and he kept going, 'Stay with me, but this is going to work.'" When asked if the sequel will live up to the hype, Freeman replied, "I mean, we've not done it yet, who knows, we might make it awful, but I'm hoping we won't ... I hope people will be in for a treat."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hitting theaters on November 11th. Secret Invasion does not yet have a release date.