Black Panther Star Martin Freeman Returns in Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson let slip a secret role in Secret Invasion: Martin Freeman’s CIA Agent Everett Ross. According to Jackson, Freeman will appear in the Marvel Studios series reuniting Jackson’s super-spy Nick Fury with the Skrull Talos (Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn) and Maria Hill (The Avengers‘ Cobie Smulders). The Sherlock actor joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, playing a handler for the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and later reprised his role as Agent Ross in 2018’s Black Panther. Freeman returns in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to open in theaters this November.

Jackson identified Freeman as a cast member during a live appearance at the Samuel L. Jackson: In Conversation With Josh Horowitz event in New York City. The Disney+ streaming series has also cast Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Christopher McDonald (Ballers), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA) in undisclosed roles.

Samuel L. Jackson on working with Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion:



“It was so glorious and such a ball…she’s so amazing and so effective in a scene..”



(Many thanks to @ashleylavaIle for capturing and sharing this!) pic.twitter.com/KVNvtN5BCy — Mus (@musterde6) March 12, 2022

“How amazing is that? Martin Freeman. Come on. When I walked in the room and Olivia Colman was standing there, I was just like, [excited],” Jackson said of his Secret Invasion co-stars in a video snippet of the conversation posted to Twitter. “We just started laughing, and when we started to work, it was so glorious and such a ball. We were just kind of having a good time. She is so amazing and so effective in a scene.”

“It’s those moments that, when you’re in the middle of doing it and you feel it and you watch it happen, that when they finally say ‘cut,’ you look at the other person and go, ‘Oh my god, that was amazing,’” Jackson continued of the Emmy and Oscar-winning actress. “She was great.”

Inspired by the Marvel Comics event of the same name, Secret Invasion grips the Marvel universe in paranoia when it’s discovered shape-shifting invaders have infiltrated all facets of life on Earth. MCU first-timers Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone, Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds, Manhunt) direct the series coming to Disney+. A release date is TBA.

