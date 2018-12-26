Marvel Star Josh Brolin Says Ryan Reynolds’ Face Looks Like it was Attacked by a Beaver

Comic book movies are only getting darker and more serious, but the actors behind your favorite characters are getting closer and therefore finding it easier to razz each other.

A favorite target, especially this holiday season, is Ryan Reynolds, best known for playing Deadpool. Hopefully, Reynolds can dish it out the same way he can take it because after being the center of a prank from Hugh Jackman (AKA Wolverine) and Jake Gyllenhaal (soon to be Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home), other celebs in the Marvel world are coming for him, too.

That includes the actor’s Deadpool 2 co-star, Josh Brolin, who dominated 2018 by playing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War as well Cable in Deadpool 2.

“Merry Christmas @aviationgin. Might think about getting a cleaner face for your product. Just a thought,” Brolin wrote. Aviation Gin is the company owned by Reynolds, who is now the face of the alcoholic beverage. As if the caption wasn’t harsh enough, the video gets even funnier.

“His face looks like he was attacked by a beaver,” Brolin states. “I thought he was married.” Indeed, Reynolds is married to Blake Lively, best known for Gossip Girl, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and A Simple Favor.

We love seeing these actors making fun of each other, especially over something like Reynolds’ face, which we can all universally agree looks nothing like a beaver.

Hopefully this playfulness will be carried over to Reynolds and Brolin’s next project together, the X-Force movie. While there are few details surrounding the film, it is currently in the early production stages.

Cable isn’t the only Marvel character Brolin intends on reprising. Next year, you can see him return as the iconic villain who wiped out half the universe when Avengers: Endgame is finally released.

In addition to promoting his Aviation Gin, which he released a hilarious new commercial for earlier this month, Reynolds has still got plenty of acting gigs in the works. Next year, you can catch him voicing the titular role in Detective Pikachu. He’ll also be starring in the new Michael Bay movie, 6 Underground. In 2020, he’ll be lending his voice once again in The Croods 2. Future projects also include a Clue reboot and a The Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel.

You can currently catch Reynolds in Brolin in Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2. The new movie has left most cinemas, but is still playing in a select few.