Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the Premiere of Hawkeye

The first two episodes of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+ yesterday, and Marvel fans are loving the new series. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the show’s release, including some MCU stars. Mark Ruffalo, who has been playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the franchise since The Avengers was released in 2012, often posts online when a new Marvel project is released. The debut of Hawkeye was no exception as Ruffalo shared a photo on Instagram yesterday of him and the show’s star, Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye).

“Sending all the love and celebration to @JeremyRenner for the premiere of #Hawkeye today 🏹,” Ruffalo wrote. “❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Renner replied. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com





“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

In addition to Renner, Hawkeye stars Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova. At the time of this writing, the episodes are up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 89% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it “exactly what the franchise needs.”

Marvel fans are thrilled about the long-awaited MCU debut of Kate and are eager to find out what’s next for her in the franchise. During a recent chat with Empire (via The Direct), Steinfeld talked about Hawkeye and teased her character’s future.

“There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.