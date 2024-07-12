Marvel Studios Finally Acknowledges Eternals in Sneaky Captain America 4 Trailer Scene

Captain America: Brave New World is bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe together like its the Infinity Saga. The first teaser trailer for the Anthony Mackie-led fourquel showcases the aforementioned leading man in his star-spangled suit, as Mackie’s Sam Wilson has embraced the stars and stripes since 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Wilson now has to deal with a familiar face with a “new look,” Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Ross and Wilson previously butted heads during Captain America: Civil War, as Ross pushed for the Sokovia Accords while Wilson took the side of Steve Rogers. In Brave New World, Ross is attempting to get on the same page as Wilson again by integrating Captain America back into the military.

Chaos ensues from there, as the White House is attacked and flashes of action follow. Among those quick glimpses is Wilson soaring past a massive rocky structure, which eagle-eyed MCU fans while recognize as a major monument.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain America 4 Brings in Eternals’s Tiamut

The half-risen Celestial has finally been acknowledged.

The Captain America: Brave New World teaser poster features the first glimpse of Tiamut since the Earth-born Celestial erupted out of the Earth’s surface in 2021’s Eternals. Beyond that, this is the first big screen acknowledgement of the events of Eternals outside of the Eternals film itself.

The long-running rumor about Captain America: Brave New World is that Tiamut will be a point of contention for global superpowers, as countries from across the world will attempt to claim it and its resources. Among those resources will supposedly be adamantium, the fictional metal from Marvel Comics that makes up Wolverine’s skeleton.

In Eternals, the Celestial known as Arishem the Judge revealed that planets within the Marvel Cinematic Universe are essentially cocoons for Celestials themselves, and life helps them be born. Following the repopulation that Earth experienced after Avengers: Endgame brought back the missing half of the universe, Arishem declared that Earth was ready to give birth to its Celestial, Tiamut. Tiamut began to break out from the Earth’s crust but the Eternals stopped the birth before it could be complete, resulting in Tiamut’s giant hand and face being the only things visible.

In the many MCU films since Eternals, none had acknowledged that a massive hand and face had grown out of the Earth. Now, it appears that Tiamut and the events of Eternals will be a central plot point for Wilson’s first feature film adventure as the star-spangled man.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14th, 2025.