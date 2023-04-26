Captain America 4 Set Photos Tease Major Eternals Plot Hole Being Explored (Rumor)

Marvel Studios is about to go into production on numerous projects, with some already filming, like Daredevil: Born Again and Captain America: New World Order. Captain America: New World Order is going to feature a bunch of characters from previous Marvel Studios movies, like Tim Blake Nelson (The Incredible Hulk) and Liv Tyler (The Incredible Hulk). But we will also see the live-action debut of the Serpent Society from Captain America lore. There's also a huge Marvel Cinematic Universe connection that's rumored to be in the film that will tie into Eternals. It's long been rumored that the Celestial, Tiamut, that is lifeless on Earth will be turned into an island for Captain America: The New World Order, and some new set photos may confirm that rumor.

An island is currently being built on the set of ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER’. 🏝️



It was previously reported that the Celestial Tiamut would be transformed into an island that would be the home of Adamantium in the #MCU. pic.twitter.com/riADJ9gKbk — Thunderbolts News (@thunderbnews) April 25, 2023

What Is Captain America 4 About?

In the midst of what sounds like a whole new arms race starting in the MCU (one that could expose Weapon X, Wolverine, X-Men, and a whole mutant nation), there's still the fact that "New World Order" main villain The Leader could usher in a whole new villain era of the MCU:

"Let's just say one of the things that really drew me to this project is The Leader is a man who operates from intellect, and so it's great to have an adversary who is working with this incredible intellect to really, you know, put Sam through the wringer in this story,' Captain America 4 director Julius Onah told ComicBook at D23. "And again, as a paranoid thriller, is this grounded adventure where I think that everything that happens in this film feels so real and intense, because of who this adversary is. So, back to that other question of yours, what he's going to have to go through in this film is because he's got an adversary who is so terrifyingly intelligent."

The Hot Mic report also echoed previous rumors that Captain America: New World Order will see Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross become Red Hulk. There's also the possibiltiy that Liv Tyler'sBetty Ross is returning to the MCU to become Red She-Hulk, and we're getting a whole new Falcon. If you're not seeing it yet, Captain America: New World Order will be a definite "Event" film in MCU Phase 6:

"There's a lot we're going to bring to the table," Onah continued. "And this is a new set of challenges and a new set of adversaries. I love classic paranoid thrillers and that's a big part of the inspiration of this film. We want to find an action that is grounded and tactile and give him new things to do that we haven't seen in those other films, and I don't want to spoil too much, but let's just say we are planning some really, really exciting things."

Captain America: New World Order will be in theaters on May 3, 2024.