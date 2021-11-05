Eternals Star Salma Hayek's Ajak Is the Only Marvel Character Who Can Speak to Celestials

✖

Eternals is set to alter our views on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it dives into the history of the big screen world in its past, present, and possibly future. During this adventure, the movie will introduce a group of god-like beings called Celestials. The ancient beings were first described in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie, showing their ties to the Infinity Stones and the history of the MCU in general. When Eternals rolls around, the immortal group of heroes will have a key relationship with the Celestials and, as it turns out, Salma Hayek's Ajak will be the only character capable of speaking to them.

Hayek opened up about her role in Eternals in a recent interview with Variety. "I was scared," she said off Eternals. "But it doesn’t matter because I’m going to tell you why I didn’t care. I love the director. She’s brilliant."

More specifically to Ajak, a character we have only seen the live-action version of in toy form or concept art, Hayek revealed the importance of her role among the Eternals. "I like that [Ajax] is kind of the leader," Hayek explained. "She’s the only one that can talk to the Celestials. And I said, 'I’ll get to be bossy on this one, too. I can play that.' Giving instructions, telling people what to do, I can do that. Then I was afraid of the outfit. I’m claustrophobic. I was very afraid that I was going to feel like I couldn’t move. It has a completely different DNA from the [other Marvel movies]. It’s shot different than all the other ones. It’s in real locations and they found some crazy extraterrestrial-looking locations. I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about what they do with the camera, but…it’s not mostly done in post. The cinematography is incredible."

Hayek will also be starring with Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Ma Dong-seok, and Barry Keoghan. It's a diverse cast of actors and characters, each of which will bring their own unique perspectives and abilities to the MCU.

"It was empowering," Hayek said. "It really moved me. …They told me [early in Hayek’s career], 'It’s never going to happen for you here.' I am representing. It’s not because I’m putting on an outfit but we get the right to be superheroes today. I’m also 54. So there was something really moving, not just for me, but for everything, all the different stereotypes. She’s not sexy. You know what I’m saying? She’s not sexy at all. I’m very short. I’ve been bullied for being short my entire life. And suddenly, it doesn’t matter. You’re a superhero in the Marvel universe. It moved me."

Are you excited to see the Celestials in Eternals? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

For more Marvel chatter, theories, news, and exclusive insights, subscribe to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. New episodes release every Friday on all major podcast platforms.

(Cover Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)