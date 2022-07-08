Marvel Studios Announces Surprise Animation Panel At Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is heading to San Diego Comic-Con, and they're bringing their newly formed animation division with them. As revealed on San Diego Comic-Con's official website, Marvel Studios has a 90 minute panel scheduled for Friday, July 22. That panel will bring Marvel's head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding to the stage with exclusive looks at upcoming animated titles such as X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If...? Season 2, and more. Multiple special guests, who have yet to be announced, are also being teased for this panel.

Last summer, Executive Vice President of Film Production Victoria Alonso confirmed that What If...? Season 1 was just the first of many Marvel Studios endeavors into animation. Alonso revealed that a "mini studio" within Marvel Studios was going to be dedicated to cartoon content.

"We're going to have our animation branch and mini studio, and there will be more to come from that as well," Alonso said. "We're super excited about animation, which is my first love."

This animation panel is the latest addition to Marvel Studios' stacked SDCC line-up this year. Following a three-year hiatus from Hall H, Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio will be back for the 2022 event.

"We'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about," Feige shared during the press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder. "First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about [Thor: Love and Thunder] and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago, that was released so we are excited to go and talk about the future."

While this latest panel announcement is the only one to confirm footage, Feige has teased that fans can expect a "roadmap" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future at some point "in the coming months."

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," Feige shared in a recent issue of Total Film. "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

The last time Marvel Studios was at San Diego Comic-Con, they laid out the Phase 4 slate.

While later announced titles at both 2019's D23 Expo and 2020's Disney Investor Day are still in development, such as She-Hulk and Ironheart, every project from Marvel's last SDCC appearance has been released. With a number of reported yet unconfirmed movies and shows currently in the works, Marvel has no shortage of content to show off at this year's Hall H presentation.

Marvel Studios' animation panel is scheduled for Friday, July 22, from 11:45am to 1:15pm.