Marvel Studios 10-Year Anniversary Poster Revealed for SDCC

Marvel Studios has unveiled a 10-year anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe poster for San Diego Comic-Con.

The poster features all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest heroes and villains as they appeared on the big screen through the years since Iron Man was released in 2008. Front and center, of course, is Captain America, with Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, the Hulk, Hawkeye, and Rocket Raccoon standing out firmly above him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios will not be attending San Diego Comic Con this year, meaning no epic Hall H panel, likely as a means to preserve spoilers for Avengers 4 with no films for Phase 4 being officially announced until after its release. Check out the 10 Years of Marvel Studios poster below…

The poster will be limited to 1,000 prints according to the San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial blog. They will come available for claiming on Thursday July 7th at 12 pm PT, with the last chance to enter for one coming on Friday, July 20. They will be picked up at a still-to-be-announced exclusives portal at the Convention Center.

Filling out the poster are Doctor Strange, Loki, the Red Skull, Ultron, War Machine, Vision, Carlet Witch, Black Panther, the Falcon, Nick Fury, Bucky Barnes, Quicksilver Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Mantis and Nebula. Centered at the top is Thanos, who recently brought his havoc to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Infinity War.

With the title of “Infinity Gauntlet” having been officially ruled out for Avengers 4, the directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo admit they are merely adapting a version of the Marvel Comics source material rather than directly following it in a predictable manner.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.

Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.