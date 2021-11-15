Marvel Producer Says T’Challa Will Never Be Recast In MCU 616 Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has done its share of recasting in the last decade, but there are some roles you can never refill. It goes without saying for most, but Chadwick Boseman and his take on Black Panther marks one such pair. When the star tragically passed away, fans were left stunned by the loss, and Marvel Studios quickly assured fans T’Challa would never be recast. And a year after the passing, the studio is standing firm on its decision to honor Boseman’s work.

The update came courtesy of Nate Moore, Marvel’s Vice President of development. The exec spoke with Ringer-Verse recently about the future of Black Panther, and it was there Moore stressed the entire team at Marvel Studios is uninterested in hiring another star to play T’Challa.

“I’ll say the chances that you see T’Challa in our – I’m not hedging my bets here, I am being quite honest. You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 Universe. We couldn’t do it,” Moore explained.

“When [Chadwick] passed, there was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of discussing how we move this franchise forward without this character because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa on the screen is tied to Chadwick Boseman.”

Continuing, the executive said Black Panther‘s sequel has become challenging in new ways without T’Challa, but Moore has faith in the creative team. “As hard as it is narratively to figure out what to do next because that’s a big hole, at no point did we consider recasting. The challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is how to tell a story without T’Challa, and it’s a challenge we are up for,” he shared.

For fans of Black Panther, it may be hard to imagine the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward without T’Challa, but that is the reality we’re in. Boseman has become inseparable from T’Challa given how iconic his performance has become. From Captain America: Civil War to Avengers: Endgame, Boseman commanded the screen as T’Challa whenever able. And as his legacy continues to grow, his portrayal of the Black Panther will remain unchallenged.

