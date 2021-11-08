Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Reportedly Introduce Major New Character

A new report states Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, will make a surprising addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU is slowly introducing new characters who could possibly form a Young Avengers team in the future, including Hawkeye‘s Kate Bishop, Wiccan and Speed in WandaVision, Patriot and a new Falcon in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel. Another possible new hero could come in the form of T’Challa’s son in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Cosmic Circus reports T’Challa’s son with Nakia will be introduced in Black Panther 2. The site speculates this is a way to honor the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer. There have been many rumors and reports regarding how Marvel Studios will use Wakanda Forever to honor Boseman while also continuing the next stage in the franchise’s evolution. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed they will not recast the role of King T’Challa. Other reports state T’Challa’s sister, Shuri (played by Letitia Wright), will take on the role of Black Panther in Wakanda Forever.

Production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shut down recently due to the “severity” of Letitia Wright’s injury. Filming has tried to shoot around Wright’s absence, but the decision was made to halt production the week of Thanksgiving with plans to resume in 2022.

“She had a little bit of a fall, but it’s not too bad,” co-star Angela Bassett said of Wright’s injury in an interview earlier this year. “You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she’s just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go.”

Of course, fans will begin to speculate that creating a son for T’Challa is a way to have his lineage carry on the mantle of Black Panther in the MCU. Unless the MCU has another time jump planned, similar to the one utilized in Avengers: Endgame, it will be some time before the son is ready to suit up. However, if he’s introduced now, that may allow enough time/years to pass before Black Panther 3 comes along. Marvel Studios could say he’s now a teenager, thus old enough to join either an official Avengers team, or even the Young Avengers after that project is officially announced.

What are your thoughts on Black Panther having a son? Is this a good way to honor Chadwick Boseman? Let us know down in the comments.