Marvel Studios Rumored to Be Actively Casting Hulkling

Before too long, Marvel Studios will introduce Teddy Altman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If one new report proves accurate, that could happen as soon as this year. According to the team at GWW, a casting breakdown for the character has surfaced, likely meaning Marvel Studios has already started the casting process.

Altman — who you’ll know better by Hulkling — is half Kree and half Skrull, the son of Mar-Vell and Skrull princess Anelle. Thanks to his parents and the races he belongs to, he has a whole host of powers, including the ability to shapeshift and your usual super strength, stamina, and the like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First debuting in Young Avengers #1, there are a handful of properties the character could be appearing if Kevin Feige and his team want to remain close to the source material. First and foremost, the character is currently the fiance of Billy Kaplan/Wiccan, one of reincarnated sons of Scarlet Witch and Vision. Following separate rumors that Billy and his brother Tommy/Speed could be appearing in WandaVision, it stands to reasons the Disney+ show would be a solid place for Hulking to debut.

Since the character is also featured amongst Marvel’s younger characters, there’s a chance he could appear in a show like Ms. Marvel, another show that will likely involve the Kree thanks to Kamala Khan’s Inhuman roots.

That said, the team at Marvel Studios has often shown it will take liberties with the origins of characters sometimes should the story require it, so it’s entirely plausible Feige has a plan completely separate of the character’s comic book origins.

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1st. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.