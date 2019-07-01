Marvel’s Already Laid the Groundwork to Introduce Dr. Doom to the MCU

This past week, Legion and Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley dropped the bombshell that his Dr. Doom movie still isn’t technically dead. In fact, he just met with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios not too long ago about it. The situation got us thinking — the classic Fantastic Four villain is surely going to end up being one of the first characters introduced from the Fox deal. Not because of the dollar signs that come with the character, but because they’ve already laid the groundwork to bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, you know that Sokovia was obliterated, thanks in part that movie’s titular baddie. After being dismantled from artificial intelligence, it’s likely the country was near-extinct in the wake of the attack. That’s not even factoring in the further devastation suffered just a few years later when Thanos (Josh Brolin) ended up killing half of all life. That’s how Dr. Doom not only manages to rise to power but also serves as an incredibly organic way to introduce the character into the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just think, some warlock rises up and offers to lead the remaining people of Sokovia. With the whole “desperate times require desperate measures” saying likely in full-effect, it’s totally reasonable they’d side with the guy that practices magic and has a spooky metal mask, right?

Coincidentally enough, Sokovia and Latveria — the fictional country Victor Von Doom rules in the comics — are in the same general area. While the MCU’s Sokovia is portrayed to be in the southern part of Bulgaria, Latveria is just a hop, skip, and jump north sandwiched between Hungary and Serbia, two countries directly north of Bulgaria.

With as comic-accurate Marvel Studios likes to be with the property, the most difficult part of the ordeal is trying to think of a way to change the remnants of Sokovia to Latveria. At the end of the day, I suppose it could be as easy as the people wanting to rebuild in a new light or since Doom is a dictator, he can just change it at his free will.

How do you think Marvel will introduce Dr. Doom to the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters for a re-release ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.