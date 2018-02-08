Marvel Studios First 10 Years Banner Released

Today Marvel Studios revealed the the official image of its 10-year anniversary photo shoot, along with a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to bring what is arguably the biggest gathering of acting icons and stars this side of the Oscars!

While the official photo and BTS video are definite milestones, the most colorful thing that Marvel actually put out today was no doubt a new official banner for Marvel Studios and its films.

Featuring the main lineup of Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes, the banner was unveiled as the new cover photo on Marvel’s official social media pages. Take a look at it below – click the link below to see it in full hi-res!

As for which characters we get in the photo (from L – R):

The Vision (Paul Bettany) Falcon (Anthony Mackie) Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) Loki (Tom Hiddleston) Mantis (Pom Klementieff) Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) Gamora (Zoe Saldana) Wasp (Evangeline Lily) Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) Okoye (Danai Gurira) Thor (Chris Hemsworth) Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) Captain America (Chris Evans) Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) Drax (Dave Bautista) Nakia (Lupita Nyong’O) Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) Shuri (Letitia Wright) Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) Wong (Benedict Wong) Nebula (Karen Gillan) Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) Groot (Vin Diesel) Spider-Man (Tom Holland) War Machine (Don Cheadle)

That’s a nice even thirty characters (major and supporting) that appear in this banner, comprising just about all of the heroic figures of the MCU. The Banner reveals the latest costumes seen onscreen – with Spider-Man being the only one in his Avengers: Infinity War upgrade.

This banner also makes yet another backhand swipe at the small screen division of the MCU, with none of the Netflix Defenders or Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. characters included here. Not even Agent Coulson is included, which is kind of weird, considering that he once was the glue that first brought the MCU heroes together to form The Avengers.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. It’s followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.