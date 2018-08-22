Marvel Reportedly Shooting New Phase 4 Movie in UK June 2019

It looks like Marvel Studios is already gearing up for Phase 4 movies after Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel premiere next year, with a mystery project set to enter production very soon.

A new report from GWW indicates that Marvel is looking to shoot in the United Kingdom beginning in June for a film they have yet to announce, and the outlet posits three possibilities: The Eternals, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange 2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was not included.

It could be Doctor Strange 2, especially if rumors of Benedict Cumberbatch’s pay increase happen to pan out. But that movie hasn’t had an announced director or screenwriter, though given the first movie’s success, it’s likely that Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill could return.

There’s also the possibility that it’s Black Widow, as GWW surmises, given that director Cate Shortland has already been announced. Series star Scarlett Johansson is already locked in. A European would make sense, as GWW notes, given the character’s background as a Russian spy and assassin.

The Eternals seems less likely at this point, given that the writing team of Matthew and Ryan Firpo were only brought on in May. Rushing the script of a brand new franchise, and one as unknown and vast as The Eternals, could prove damaging in the long run.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has been coy about his plans for the future, though he did make hints while talking about the difficulty of having so many popular characters to deal with.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige said to CinemaBlend. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Hopefully we learn more about Marvel’s plans to follow up Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 in the near future. So far, the only movies we know that are coming for sure are Spider-Man: Far From Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Black Widow.