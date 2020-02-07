Marvel Teases Major Spider-Man & Venom Event

2020 is set to be a big year for Marvel, especially for the Spider-Man side of things. As part of their 2020 Free Comic Book Day offerings Marvel will release Free Comic Book Day 2020: Spider-Man/Venom, and it will feature two all-new stories that will also connect to upcoming major storylines for Spidey, Venom, and Black Cat. The stories will be courtesy of Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, Jed MacKay, Patrick Gleason, and more, and will set up some big things for 2020.

That’s a tall order of course, as 2019 was pretty big for the Spiderverse. Spidey, Venom, Carnage, and even Black Cat were involved in the big-time event Absolute Carnage, and before that Spidey and Black Cat were involved in the Kraven the Hunter storyline Hunted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what’s next, we aren’t sure what Marvel has planned, but we do know that Knull is still on track to come to Earth with his legions, so perhaps this new storyline will tie into that in some way. All we know is we can’t wait to find out.

You can check out the official description for the issue below, and the full cover can be found above.

“Readers will get a chance to dive into some of Marvel’s most exciting titles on this year’s Free Comic Book Day. Marvel will put out two Free Comic Book Day titles, each containing two separate stories. Longtime readers as well as newcomers will be delighted to see our most popular characters from the X-Men to Spider-Man in extraordinary tales by our most acclaimed creators!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM will provide two exciting tales connected to the coming major storylines in Venom, Amazing Spider-Man and Black Cat from top creators Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, Jed MacKay, and Patrick Gleason and more!”

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 (JAN200033)

Written by DONNY CATES and JED MCKAY

Art by RYAN STEGMAN and PATRICK GLEASON

Are you excited for the next big Spider-Man and Venom event? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!