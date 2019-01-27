‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Episode Features ‘The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal and ‘Daredevil’ Jokes

The second half of Netflix original series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's fourth and final season features The Punisher's Jon Bernthal as a guest star and jokes centered around fellow Netflix-Marvel series Daredevil.

Season 4B episode "Kimmy Fights a Fire Monster" finds long-struggling aspiring actor Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) having won a major role in an unaired episode of Daredevil, playing a doorman for the apartment building home to vigilante Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).

Also appearing in the episode is Bernthal as Ilan, an apparent romantic interest for Titus, who quickly catches Ilan's eye when posing as a vehicle owner at a car wash.

(Photo: Netflix)

Despite their romantic comedy-level flirtation, the almost-romance is ended when — spoiler — it's revealed Bernthal's character is a private investigator hired to uncover dirt on the wannabe actor, since dubbed "the Daredevil's doorman."

Titus' luck worsens as his yet-to-air cameo will never make it to the small screen: Daredevil was abruptly cancelled by Netflix in November after three seasons.

Bernthal, now starring as Frank Castle-slash-the Punisher in the just-dropped sophomore season of the Marvel Comics-inspired series, made his first appearance as the character in the second season of Daredevil.

While the future fate of The Punisher is up in the air, Marvel fans have rallied around the #SaveDaredevil campaign in an effort to convince the streamer to reverse its decision to axe the fan-favorite series just weeks after the premiere of its critically acclaimed third season.

The fan-made petition has since earned more than 200,000 signatures and shows of support from Cox and co-star Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays archenemy Wilson Fisk.

Marvel owners Disney are being propositioned to revive the shows killed by Netflix on upcoming streaming service Disney+, which will serve as the home for big-budgeted television series centered around Marvel Studios characters Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Disney+ chairman Kevin Mayer said previously there have yet to be discussions regarding a decision to continue the "very high-quality" Netflix shows, but added such a move is "a possibility."

Recent examinations of the Marvel-Netflix deal, first announced in 2013, uncovered a clause prohibiting characters belonging to the television side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Murdock, Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and others — from appearing elsewhere for two years post-cancellation, benching those characters until at least late 2020.

All episodes of Daredevil, The Punisher and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are now available for streaming on Netflix.