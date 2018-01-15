Chris Hemsworth Blown Away By Response To ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Thor and Avengers star Chris Hemsworth says he was “blown away” by the overwhelming positive response to Thor: Ragnarok, the latest sequel and a revamp of the franchise launched in 2011.

“I wanted it to work so badly and I knew that we left everything on the field, so I had such a positive feeling about our approach to making that movie,” Hemsworth told Postmedia Network.

First time Marvel director Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople) was recruited by Marvel Studios to rejuvenate the Thor series, which even leading man Hemsworth admits he had grown bored with.

What followed was a surplus of comedy — even by Marvel Studios standards — landing the studio what was for a time the highest-rated Marvel movie ever.

Ragnarok stands at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, among Marvel Studios’ best-received films, the blockbuster bringing in over $850 million worldwide since its November debut — the best-ever box office for a Thor movie.

“There was so much goodwill involved and everyone was willing to try something different and take risks,” Hemsworth explained.

“So there was a great sense of pride that Taika and I felt. The cast and the crew all felt we really went for it and swung for the fences. So, regardless of how it was going to do, I felt very happy with what we did.”

“But, look, of course I was surprised and happy and blown away by the response,” Hemsworth said.

“We all wanted that to happen and felt it was something that could happen more so than ever before and when it did, it was incredible.”

Hemsworth, who wrapped on Avengers: Infinity War and its 2019 sequel Avengers 4 earlier this month, attributes Ragnarok with rejuvenating his passion for the series that has since made him a household name, expressing a desire to stay on as the Asgardian Avenger despite the recent fulfillment of his Marvel contract.

“Two or three films ago I was like, ‘okay, a couple more.’ I was enjoying it but I was like… I felt a little restricted,” Hemsworth admitted.

“And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two Avengers, I feel like we’ve reinvented the character a number of times — even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don’t get that opportunity often in a franchise,” Hemsworth said, adding he feels a “renewed sense of excitement and enthusiasm.”

“If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I’d love to.”

Ragnarok was the first Marvel movie to shoot in Hemsworth’s native Australia, allowing the actor to work near his residence.

Hemsworth said he “got sick” of himself as Thor, and actively campaigned to inject a lot more comedy into his corner of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s a lot more kind of unpredictable and there’s a great sense of pride I think with all of us, because we did want to do something different and we did, and people responded to it,” Hemsworth said.

“I did Saturday Night Live, I did Vacation, I did Ghostbusters, and kind of was having fun improvising, and then thought, ‘God, we could do more of that in Thor,’ and thankfully, the Marvel guys said, ‘Yeah, go for it,’ and we did.”

Thor: Ragnarok thunders onto 4K UHD Blu-ray and Blu-ray March 6. Hemsworth next appears as Thor in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters May 4.