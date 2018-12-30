Marvel Fan Points Out Tony Stark’s Love for Peter Parker

All Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know that Spider-Man is Iron Man‘s protege, but one fan on Reddit just realized exactly how much Tony Stark has done to improve Peter Parker’s life.

Redditor Arpanonfire noted in a post that Peter Parker’s room in Captain America: Civil War is pretty bare. He’s even dumpster diving for parts for his computer because he and his aunt are living on such a tight budget.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things seem to have changed in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Peter’s room is full of stuff, including a new bunk bed to replace the old twin and a top of the line computer. It’s a teen boy’s dream.

“There’s no way in a period of what is only a few months that his family would be able to have enough money to pay for even half of this,” the post explains. “I had always thought this was a continuity error, but then I had a revelation. Who has enough money to pay for this? What man would buy a whole new room for a kid that he learns has been dumpster diving to get a decent computer? Tony. Freaking. Stark.”

The post goes on to note that Tony Stark isn’t the most openly emotional person and that he didn’t have much a father figure to learn from. But he does have money, and he would likely see Peter trying to work on an Apple II from the 1970s as wasted potential. It makes sense then that Tony would provide significant pay for Peter’s “internship.”

Tony also paid to have Peter’s Spider-Man costume upgraded. He designed and built the Iron Spider costume. Peter passed on using the new suit at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he was lucky to have it when he ended up leaving Earth in Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, even the Iron Spider suit couldn’t save Peter from the effects of Thanos’ snap, resulting in one of the most heartbreaking moments in the entire film.

What do you think of Tony’s love for Peter Parker? Did you notice this detail when you watched Spider-Man: Homecoming? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War are all available now on home media.

Spider-Man returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, opening in theaters on July 5, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.