7 of the Most Expensive Marvel Toys for Collectors

Marvel has been in the toy business for forever. Many superhero fans remember growing up with awesome action figures or playsets featuring their favorite Marvel superheroes, and toy stores still have entire sections dedicated to LEGO, action figures, and other toys featuring the Marvel characters. Of course, there’s plenty of collectible Marvel figures and toys made just for adults too, and some have very large price tags.

We’ve accumulated some of the most expensive Marvel toys currently on the market, along with a history as to why these toys are just so valued among collectors. Scroll down to read about seven of the most expensive Marvel toys on the market:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hot Toys – Hulkbuster

Hot Toys Limited is a Hong Kong manufacturer of highly detailed action figures and collectibles. Some of their most popular toy lines are licensed Marvel products, including this amazing Hulkbuster figure from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Standing at a height of 21 inches, the Hulkbuster is beautifully rendered with LED lights and weathering effects. It also comes with multiple interchangeable pieces of armor, including a battle-damaged chestplate and extra forearm armor. With 30 points of articulation, you’ll be able to pose the Hulkbuster armor in tons of different poses. The helmet and neck also opens up to reveal Iron Man inside.

Price (on eBay): $1,250

Hot Toys – Stan Lee

While Hot Toys mostly sticks to action figures based on comic book movies, they also produced a unique action figure honoring one of the founding fathers of Marvel Comics. Back in 2015, Hot Toys produced an 11-inch Stan Lee figure, complete with a tailored outfit and multiple accessories. In addition to seven different hands (for holding accessories, pointing, or recreating Spider-Man’s “Thwip Thwip” movements), the figure also came with a pen for signing autographs, a directors chair, and a pair of Lee’s iconic sunglasses. One of the more touching details was that all of the figures also included Lee’s wedding ring, a nice nod to his long marriage to Joan Lee.

Price (on Amazon): $1,262

Funko – Captain America (Metallic)

There are thousands of different Funko Pop! figures, most of which aren’t too hard to find. But some of the “Exclusive” items from conventions can be costly, including a 2011 Captain America figure released at San Diego Comic-Con. This is a variant of the first Marvel Funko Pop! figures ever made, which included Thor, Loki, Wolverine, and Spider-Man. The difference is that the SDCC exclusives were made with metallic paint, and have the SDCC logo on their box.

Price: Pop Price Guide lists the estimated value of the SDCC exclusive at $1,420, although the figures are usually sold for about $1,350 online.

Mego World – Spider-Man

In the 1970s, Mego World released a line of “World’s Greatest Superheroes” action figures, featuring tons of heroes from different franchises. The early versions of the figures were just Action Johnson figures with different head sculpts and costumes, but Mego eventually made a bunch of different figures featuring everyone from Tarzan to the cast of Star Trek to various Marvel and DC action figures.

One of Mego’s most popular characters was Spider-Man, as the superhero got multiple action figures. Some figures had webbing, others could be placed in specially made vehicle, and there were even a few “Peter Parker” figures… that looked like generic Ken dolls.

Price: Prices vary on the Mego World Spider-Man figures depending on the type and condition, but a mint, in-the-box Mego World Spider-Man figure sold for $1,450.

LEGO – 2012 Captain America and Iron Man Promo Figures

While LEGO produces a ton of different Marvel superhero sets, there are a few mini-figures that are highly valued among collectors. Back in 2012, the company produced 200 promotional mini-figures featuring Iron Man and Captain America to promote their upcoming line of Marvel products. The figures were different than what would eventually end up in standard Lego sets; Iron Man’s helmet was a painted standard LEGO head, and Captain America’s costume was based on the Bucky Barnes design, and they remain hot collectors’ items for enthusiasts.

Price: The average sales price per figure is $1,800 according to BrickLink, although some are on sale for up to $3,000.

LEGO – 2013 SDCC Spider-Woman

Another extremely rare LEGO mini-figure is a Spider-Woman figure produced in 2013. This is the only Spider-Woman figure produced by LEGO, and was only available during San Diego Comic-Con, along with an Arrow variant of Green Arrow, a black suit-wearing Superman, and a new Spider-Man figure. Specific figures aren’t available as to how many were made, but USA Today reported that it numbered in the “hundreds” when first announced.

To date, Spider-Woman still hasn’t appeared in an actual LEGO set, although the Ultimate version of Jessica Drew got a mini-figure made in 2016.

Price: According to BrickLink, the Spider-Woman figure sells for $2,550.

Sideshow Collectibles – Sentinel

The biggest figure in this feature is also the most expensive. Sideshow Collectibles released a 32-inch Sentinel figure that towers over just about any other toy. The massive maquette comes with two different head sculpts, a classic version and a modern version, and has light-up eyes, hands, and central battery. The figure was made in 2016 and only 750 were ever made, partially because this thing is incredibly huge.

Price: While Sideshow sold the figure for under $1,000, it’s now sold for $2,800 or higher on third-party sites.