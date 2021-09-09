Marvel Unlimited Gets Major Update, Introduces Webtoon-Like Original Series

Marvel Unlimited is getting a major refresh, introducing brand new features. Today, Marvel relaunched its digital comics subscription service, offering a library of more than 29,000 issues of Marvel Comics publications. As of last year, some of those issues are as recent as three months old. This Marvel Unlimited relaunch introduces exclusive Infinity Comics, full-screen high-resolution vertical comics designed for phone and tablet (a format popularized by Webtoon, with whom DC Comics recently announced a partnership). As of launch, there are 27 Infinity Comics available on the app, with over 100 issues planned for release by the end of 2021.

These Infinity Comics feature familiar Marvel Comics creators, including Jonathan Hickman, Declan Shalvey, Skottie Young, Dax Gordine, Alyssa Wong, Nathan Stockman, Kelly Thompson, Gerry Duggan, Lucas Werneck, Jeffo, and others. Infinity Comics series include X-Men Unlimited, Giant-Size Little Marvels, Captain America, It’s Jeff, Black Widow, Amazing Fantasy, Deadpool, Shang-Chi, and Venom/Carnage.

Marvel Unlimited Updated App Screen

“The goal for Marvel Unlimited has always been to provide the best digital comics experience for our fans by giving them direct access to the unmatched depth, breadth and vibrancy of Marvel’s characters and stories. With this relaunch, we’re bringing fans an even richer experience with Marvel stories designed in a dynamic vertical format for the first time,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment, in a press release. “Our new Infinity Comics give our creators a chance to tell stories in entirely new ways, and we’re looking forward to connecting our fans to those stories in the months to come.”

In the press release announcing the update, Marvel touts Marvel Unlimited as a means of providing an easy bridge between Marvel Comics fandom and the love of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel worked with Technology teams in Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) on the relaunch to add new capabilities to improve how fans discover and read comics.

The app now offers unlimited downloads and an enhanced product design to enable new content curation and presentation, personalized reading guides based on user preferences, improved speed and performance, and new search capability. Other new additions include content sharing capabilities outside of the app, an annual plan app subscription option.

“These updates and a focus on personalization will allow us to reach a new generation of Marvel fans and enhance the experience of current fans,” said Doug Vance, Vice President, Product, DMED Technology. “When we redesign apps like this from the ground up, our priority is to create great experiences for consumers. In this case, it was important to deliver both a visually immersive experience with the one-of-a-kind Marvel content and an intuitive, high-performance platform that we could then also align with the business goals of expanding the Marvel Unlimited audience and driving direct digital subscriptions.”

Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comics

Current Marvel Unlimited subscription plans include paying monthly for $9.99/month or annually for $69/year and going for an annual plus subscription for $99/year. The annual plus subscription offers additional benefits, including an exclusive membership kit, invites to events, and 10% off ShopDisney.com. Marvel Unlimited is also now integrated with the Marvel Unlimited program, allowing members to earn points when they read comics on Marvel Unlimited or even for opening the app.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Marvel Unlimited is available for iOS and Android devices.