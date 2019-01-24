Marvel Video Reveals How ‘Avengers’ Go in Disguise

If you’re a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chances are your identity is not so secret. In many cases, our favorite heroes have had to go incognito to avoid their enemies, the law, or their adoring fans. Thanks to the Marvel España Twitter account, we’re only just realizing that The Avengers tend to go for the same look while undercover.

Marvel “solo soy un civil” starter pack: pic.twitter.com/NPvFTYSeRX — Marvel España (@MarvelSpain) January 21, 2019

“Marvel ‘solo soy un civil’ starter pack,” they tweeted. The translation being “Marvel ‘I’m just a civilian’ starter pack.”

🧢 + 👓 = civil. — Marvel España (@MarvelSpain) January 21, 2019

Sure enough, all it takes is a baseball cap and glasses and you’re basically invisible in the MCU!

The video shows Tony Stark/Iron Man, Steve Rogers/Captain America (a couple times), and Sam Wilson/Falcon all pulling off this classic disguise combo. The video also reminds us Scott Lang/Ant Man, Hope Van Dyne/Wasp, and Hank Pym all sported the accessories together in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Some of the characters just go in for the hat, for example, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Solider and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Clearly, they haven’t reached the same level of noticeability as the other characters to need glasses.

A couple other characters opted for a slightly more causal disguise: a hoodie. Some of the heroes to pull off this simple look include Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (no surprise he made this list twice considering his background in thievery).

Then there is the glasses and hoodie combo, which is sported by Nick Fury.

And, of course, sometimes you go in a completely different direction and just drape a blanket over your head like Thor does in Ragnarok. Honestly, he might have the right idea!

This is how you know things got serious in Avengers: Infinity War. This time, the characters went as far as to dye their hair and/or grow beards. Sometimes, a simple added accessory just doesn’t cut it. However, based on the new trailer, it appears the characters aren’t worried about their secret looks as much anymore. While Natasha continues to rock the blonde hair, Cap has opted to shave his beard, much to the Internet’s dismay.

Fans were quick to comment on the disguise post with their own additions.

Como olvidar cuando Will Simpson(Jessica Jones)le robo la ropa de civil al Capi pic.twitter.com/HtnSEbdHWD — Borja Fernández (@BFG91) January 21, 2019

@BFG91 reminded us of the time Will Simpson from Jessica Jones directly copied Cap’s look.

Do you think the hat/glasses look is an effective way to stay unseen? Tell us in the comments!

The next Marvel movie to his theaters will be Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. Other upcoming MCU films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.