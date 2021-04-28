Marvel Teases New LGBTQ+ Hero in Pride Month Variant Cover

✖

June is Pride Month and the upcoming Marvel's Voices: Pride one-shot being released in celebration of Pride month will feature a cover that spotlights Marvel's LGBTQ+ characters as well as will feature a new LGBTQ+ character. The variant cover for Marvel's Voices: Pride is illustrated by Luciano Vecchio, who also illustrated the main cover for Marvel's Voices: Pride (via CBR). Done in a "frame" style, the cover is modeled in the style of Marvel's 25th anniversary covers released in 1985.

As for the stories contained in the issue, Marvel's Voices: Pride will feature the work of LGBTQ+ creators and illustrators telling stories featuring Marvel's LGBTQ+ characters -- as well as the introduction of a new character. Creators involved include Steve Orlando, Anthony Oliveria, Allan Heinberg, Jim Cheung, Mariko Tamaki, and more.

(Photo: Marvel)

"When I was a very closeted, very lonely kid, these characters saved my life," Oliveira said. "It's an honor to tell stories about them and to see the kind of stories queer people can tell about queer people deepen and grow."

"What an honor to be part of Marvel's Voices: Pride!" added writer Steve Orlando, who will also contribute a story to Marvel's Voices: Pride. "I could not be more excited to help spotlight LGBTQ+ characters new and old at the House of Ideas, as well as joining a stable of LGBTQ+ creators behind the scenes for this special."

Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 is just one part of Marvel's celebration of Pride month. In addition to the anthology one-shot, there will be a total of nine covers for various Marvel titles throughout the month of June featuring art by Phil Jimenez that spotlights LGBTQ+ characters including America Chavez, Black Cat, Daken, Hulkling & Wiccan, Iceman, Moondragon, Mystique, Northstar and the new Valkyrie.

You can check out the description of Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 below.

MARVEL CELEBRATES LGBTQ+ CHARACTERS & CREATORS WITH A RAINBOW-POWERED SPECIAL! Marvel Comics is proud to present its first ever queer-centered anthology! Ring in Pride Month with an amazing assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life. Wiccan and Hulkling! Iceman! Mystique and Destiny! Karma! Akihiro! Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean! Celebrate these and so many more legendary characters from across the Marvel archive! New and fan-favorite creators tell their Pride stories – stories of inspiration and empowerment, stories that illustrate “the world outside your window” in full color. Plus, some of Marvel’s biggest LGBTQ+ moments get a special reprinting. Don’t miss an extraordinary new chapter in Marvel history!

Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 goes on sale June 23.