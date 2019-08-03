Marvel Wanted Fans to Think Hawkeye Would Die in Avengers: Endgame

Throughout the development of Avengers: Endgame, the movers and shakers of the film wanted fans to think Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) was going to be a casualty of Thanos (Josh Brolin) at some point in the three-hour film. In a Q&A session with Vudu earlier tonight, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admitted it was his and the Russo Brothers full intentions on planting seeds that were supposed to trick fans into thinking the archer would be the one throwing himself over the edge on Vormir.

“Earlier in the movie, where they’re all picking up places they’re all assigned to go, we always wanted to know if people remember Infinity War and could start putting the pieces together that Hawkeye and Nat are heading there,” Feige says. “Is one of them going to stay? Is one of them going to have to stay behind and get sacrificed like Gamora was by Thanos in Infinity War? We wanted people to presume it’d be Hawkeye, to be honest with you. We wanted and thought people would think he was going to make that sacrifice.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

We wanted people to presume Hawkeye would be left behind. – Kevin #AvengersEndgame #VuduViewingParty pic.twitter.com/lmTFdiqdsi — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 3, 2019

As has been previously unveiled, the Vormir scene initially looked very different. At first, Thanos and his armada were supposed to attack Hawkeye and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) on Vormir though that was eventually scrubbed.

“There’s a version where they’re having the debate about who’s going to go over the edge and make the ultimate sacrifice when Thanos attacks. Q-Ships comes down and they’re in a standoff,” the producer reveals. “He’s shooting arrows and she’s shooting guns and they have a plan and she [Black Widow] ends up tricking him and making a run for it.”

“The initial scene he was torn apart and realizes what she’s doing and he uses his bow and arrow to take down Thanos’ army who’s trying to kill her. She’s getting hit and nailed [by shots from Thanos’ army] and is barely able to survive and drag herself over and fall over [the edge].”

Lucky for fans of Barton, the character survived — albeit damaged — and will be the star of a Hawkeye limited series on Disney+ in a couple of years. It appears the character will inch closer to retirement with the show set to introduce Kate Bishop, Hawkeye’s replacement in the comics.

Were you surprised that Hawkeye made it out of Endgame alive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU! Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on August 13th.

Hawkeye hit Disney+ in fall 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.