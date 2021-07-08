Marvel Fans Are Comparing What If?'s Animation Style to the MTV Spider-Man Series
Marvel’s What If trailer is here and a bunch of fans think the animation is a dead ringer for MTV’s Spider-Man series. The 2003 show was made with CGI characters and that kind of cel-shaded art style is very distinct. A lot of people were surprised when Marvel decided to go a similar route for What If, but the initial response shows how much everyone has loved this idea. Will Neil Patrick Harris be voicing Peter Parker this time around? Who really knows, but the quick response on social media proves that there are fans of every incarnation of Spider-Man under the sun. There were only 13 episodes of MTV’s show produced, but anyone who spent a lot of time watching their programming during the early aughts remembers this weird one-off. (Even funnier is the fact that Viceland actually aired the series on their network, which caused a similar nostalgia rush.)
What if's animation looks on par with 2000's New Spider-Man MTV show pic.twitter.com/CW7wyNDYSV— Vladdy Baddy (@IiKarnage) July 8, 2021
A ton of familiar faces are back to voice MCU characters including Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan).
Do you remember the MTV Spider-Man? Let us know down in the comments!
It's pretty similar
prevnext
The animation style reminds me of MTV’s Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (2003) 🤔 https://t.co/K442j4pDzy pic.twitter.com/ef9EyM6amk— AFRO REYES (@rbrbreyes) July 8, 2021
More screengrabs
prevnext
you know what the animation style reminds me of a lil bit? maybe i’m dating myself here
Spider-Man MTV (2003) https://t.co/dIoXsC7WtT pic.twitter.com/kbLPsP4e4r— loren (@insidesglow) July 8, 2021
You all see it
prevnext
Art style reminds me of the early 2000s MTV Spider-Man show https://t.co/3v9n9zX8t7— dee (@Postboii) July 8, 2021
Big Dejavu
prevnext
This looks cool but anyone else reminded of that MTV Spider-Man series from the early 2000s? https://t.co/gszCG5uRHc— Gargantucast's Chris McDonald 🦖🐉 (@chris_kaiju) July 8, 2021
You're not wrong
prevnext
This reminded me of the MTV Spider-Man show. https://t.co/I0COI1PL6f— Tony 💎 (@TonyJonezz) July 8, 2021
Let's talk about it
prevnext
I’m glad people on the TL are bringing this up https://t.co/rour81MDh4— ummm.... (@howiebling4ever) July 8, 2021
Fair points
prevnext
coming back to this but this show was criminally underrated
mtv basically tried to create a spider-man animated series for more mature audiences and shit rocked it had a really cool art style and a great score https://t.co/ACBxGbYVvi pic.twitter.com/rNH2x8Hc2A— 🫂 (@getmeoutofUSA) July 8, 2021
Not a lie
prev
What If looks like that MTV Spider-Man cartoon?— Zachary Sterling (@zacharyxbinks) July 8, 2021