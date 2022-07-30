Marvel Star Says He Hasn't Been Contacted About Thunderbolts Movie

San Diego Comic-Con took place last weekend and the Marvel panel confirmed the studio has plans for a project that will focus on the Thunderbolts team. The Thunderbolts movie is expected to be released in 2024 and will mark the end of Phase Five. Not much is known about the upcoming film, but there has already been a lot of speculation about the cast. One actor fans think will appear in the movie is Wyatt Russell who played John Walker AKA U.S. Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Russell recently had a chat with The Digital Fix and revealed he hasn't been contacted about the project.

"No, I'm still waiting. I know they're doing it. I know that they're planning it. I gotta imagine that there's something in there for me. But yeah, until you get that true actual prompt, like, 'Okay, this is your start date. And this is when you're coming, and this is when you rent your house, and this is when logistically you need to start setting up to do these things.' That's when I shift my mindset to going to do that, you know? Other than that, before you get that call, things can change on a dime; you never know," Russell shared.

Russell previously worked on Lodge 49 with Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier, and he's hoping for a reunion.

"I know! Because Jake is directing it," Russell added. "It's so hard not to call Jake and be like, 'so what's going on?' Yeah, you have to hold your tongue, because Marvel has their process, and their process is great. You respect it for how they do it. And they've had so much success doing it that you want them to do it the way they know best, and so that's the way that it works, and I'm happy to be a part of that process and fit into their world that way."

In the comics, the original Thunderbolts team are revealed to be the supervillain group the Masters of Evil, which include Citizen V (Baron Zemo), Techno (Fixer), Mach-1 (Beetle), Songbird (Screaming Mimi), Atlas (Goliath), and Meteorite (Moonstone). A recent version of the team was led by Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, in 2016's Thunderbolts.

There are many characters who could show up in the movie, including Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), and Abomination (Tim Roth). The Thunderbolts story heavily involves Thaddeus Ross who has been played by William Hurt in the MCU ever since The Incredible Hulk was released back in 2008. Sadly, Hurt died earlier this year, so it's currently unclear what direction the story will take. Many have speculated that Julia Louis-Dreyfus will return as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in a big way.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to be released on July 26th, 2024.