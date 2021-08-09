Marvel Reveals Rob Liefeld's X-Force: Killshot Connecting Covers

In November, Marvel Comics will celebrate 30 years of X-Force with the X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special. The special sees creator Rob Liefeld return to the team he created in 1991. Liefeld has found a way to make the release even more enticing for X-Force collectors. ComicBook.com can reveal Liefled's connecting cover image spanning six X-Force: Killshot variants. Each cover sports a different character. Some date back to X-Force #1 or earlier: Shatterstar, Deadpool, Domino, and Cable. Others are more recent creations, like Major X (the future son of Cable and Storm) and Venompool (a version of Deadpool bonded with the Venom symbiote). You can see all six of the X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special connecting variants included below.

"Marvel huddled together with me to conceive of a proper way to celebrate the X-Force legacy and the 6 interconnecting spotlight covers seemed a suitable tribute, honoring the past, present and future of the team!" Liefeld says in a statement.

X-Force: KIllshot celebrates 30 years of Liefeld's militant mutant squad by having the creator spin a brand-new adventure. In X-Force: Killshot, Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons from various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all and at all costs. Marvel and Liefeld promise sacrifices, betrayals, and revelations as X-Force embark on their boldest mission yet.

"X-Force was a huge gamble that paid off big for Marvel, paid off big for retailers and it changed my life forever." Liefeld said when he and Marvel announced the anniversary special. "I'm thrilled and honored to share Killshot with everyone. Thirty years in the making, I intend to make every page a huge kick for fans new and old."

Are you ready for the X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special? Let us know what you think of the connecting covers in the comments. X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special goes on sale on November 3rd.