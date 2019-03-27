Marvel Turns an X-Men Villain Into Captain America

Apocalypse has long been one of the most feared mutants in the Marvel Universe. His body is immortal, born during the era of ancient Egypt. He’s gifted with total control over the molecules in his body, allowing him to shapeshift and alter his size and mass. His powers increased when he was given technology by the cosmic beings known as Celestials, and his long lifespan has allowed him to evolve over time, gaining enhanced strength and speed and even some psychic gifts. Evolution has been central to Apocalypse‘s motivations, taking a fanatical position on the idea of “survival of the fittest.”

And now he’s Captian America. At least, he is in the Age of X-Man universe. Apocalypse, along with most of the X-Men, fought against X-Man at the climax of the “Disassembled” story in Uncanny X-Men. He and the other mutants disappeared from the main Marvel Universe and were reborn in the Age of X-Man, a new universe created by X-Man. There, X-Man controls all and forces a philosophy of extreme individuality that turns intimate relationships, either romantic or familial, into a taboo.

In this brave new world ruled by X-Man, Apocalypse leads a rebel movement of outsiders known as the X-Tracts. They spread a message of love throughout the Age of X-Man. It seems that by the fourth issue Apocalypse will be willing to fight for that message, and he’s taking on the iconic imagery of Captain America to do so.

The cover to Apocalypse and the X-Tracts #4 shows Apocalypse shapeshifted to have Captian America’s signature “A” on his forehead (which, in this case, stands for Apocalypse) and wingtips sprouting from the sides. He’s also wielding a Cap-like shield. Even his clone-son, Genesis, seems to be getting in on the action as Apocalypse’s Bucky. Take a look at Gerardo Sandoval’s cover below.

It makes a certain amount of sense that Apocalypse could step up as the Captain America of the Age of X-Man. Captain America is well-known for fighting against fascism, and that’s what Apocalypse is doing in this upsidedown universe.

What do you think of Apocalypse becoming Captain America? Let us know in the comments.

Age of X-Man: Apocalypse and the X-Tracts #4 goes on sale in June. Official solicitation text follows.

Age of X-Men: Apocalypse and the X-Tracts #4

THE AGE OF X-MAN CONTINUES!

You think this “A” stands for “America”? Think again! Genesis takes the field in the name of Apocalypse to fight for love and friendship!

