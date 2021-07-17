Marvel Releases X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto Trailer

✖

Marvel has released a new trailer for X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the upcoming miniseries from Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck. The story follows up on the Scarlet Witch's death at the end of the Hellfire Gala. Magneto invited Wanda to the event and was the last person seen with her. Magneto quickly becomes the prime suspect in X-Factor's investigation of her murder, given Magneto and Wanda's history and Wanda's reputation among mutants. But did Magneto kill the woman he raised as his daughter? The question will divide the mutants of Krakoa and threaten to drive a wedge between the X-Men and the Avengers.

The mystery will play out over five issues beginning in August. You can watch the trailer below.

"When has Magneto ever allowed bureaucracy to get between himself and what's just? In the island paradise of Krakoa, safe haven and home for mutants--Magneto's hard-fought, greatest desire of seeing his people at peace and thriving has finally been achieved. But Magneto's loyalty extends only as far as it is first earned, so after the Hellfire Gala, when he learns that even a paradise could still be filled with lies...the Trial of Magneto will begin," Williams said in the series' announcement.

Werneck added, "I am so looking forward to working with Leah, especially with this project. Leah has incredible sensitivity in her writing and is able to craft stories that are layered and mysterious and fun for readers so I think she is perfect to write this story. Participating in the Hellfire Gala and now being invited to be part of this project is really a dream."

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto is one of several major projects coming in the next couple of months as the Reign of X era of X-Men kicks into high gear. A new volume of X-Men launched earlier this month. "Head of X" Jonathan Hickman's new miniseries Inferno, promising to provide answers to questions posed in House of X and Powers of X, launches in September. Way of X will conclude with X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation in September before pivoting into something new.

What do you think of the new X-Men: The Trial of Magneto trailer? Do you believe Magneto murdered the Scarlet Witch? Let us know what you think in the comments. X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1 goes on sale on August 18th.