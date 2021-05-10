Marvel Reveals New Details on X-Men's Trial of Magneto

✖

Marvel Comics today released new details about The Trial of Magneto, the upcoming miniseries spinning out of the events of the Hellfire Gala. Leah Williams (X-Factor) will write the five-issue series featuring artwork by Lucas Werneck (Empyre: X-Men). In August, the series launches after the Hellfire Gala wraps in June and puts Magneto on trial for a murder during the celebration. According to Marvel's press release, the murder puts the future of mutants and Krakoa in the balance. It may also irrevocably damage the X-Men's relationship with the rest of the heroes of Marvel Universe.

The Trial of Magneto will feature the mutant characters currently starring in Williams' X-Factor series. That series ends with its tenth issue, which will reveal the victim when it releases on June 30th.

(Photo: Valerio Schti, Marvel Comics)

“When has Magneto ever allowed bureaucracy to get between himself and what’s just? In the island paradise of Krakoa, safe haven and home for mutants--Magneto’s hard-fought, greatest desire of seeing his people at peace and thriving has finally been achieved. But Magneto’s loyalty extends only as far as it is first earned, so after the Hellfire Gala, when he learns that even a paradise could still be filled with lies...the Trial of Magneto will begin,” Williams teased.

"I am so looking forward to working with Leah, especially with this project,” Werneck said. “Leah has incredible sensitivity in her writing and is able to craft stories that are layered and mysterious and fun for readers so I think she is perfect to write this story. Participating in the Hellfire Gala and now being invited to be part of this project is really a dream."

You can see Valerio Schti's cover to the first issue of The Trial of Magneto, which keeps the victim's identity a secret, included above. The series launches in August, the same month as the new X-Men ongoing series from Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz, featuring a brand new X-Men team. That team's roster includes Polaris, the former member of X-Factor who was voted onto the X-Men by fans.

What do you think of the Trial of Magneto? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1 goes on sale on August 18th.