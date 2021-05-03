Marvel Releases X-Men Hellfire Gala Trailer

Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the Hellfire Gala, the upcoming X-Men event that will reveal to the Marvel Universe the new X-Men team, featuring fan-vote winner Polaris and another secret announcement about the future of mutantkind. The event is featured in 12 X-Men comics Marvel will publish in June, including Planet-Size X-Men #1. The event will also lead to the launch of the new X-Men ongoing series from Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz and two mystery titles, one from current X-Men writer/Head of X Jonathan Hickman and another from X-Factor writer Leah Williams.

You can check out the Hellfire Gala trailer below. Here's how Marvel describes the event in a press release:

"'Humans of planet Earth. While you slept, the world changed.' The now iconic opening line from House of X #1, the start of writer Jonathan Hickman’s radical transformation of the X-Men franchise, foretold the incredible plans that mutantkind was about to unleash on the Marvel Universe. This June, the X-Men set out to change the world yet again at mutantkind’s inaugural HELLFIRE GALA. This highly-anticipated story will be told across twelve issues, offering different perspectives and viewpoints of a single night that will go down in Marvel Comics history. Throughout the event, fans can expect critical moments to occur that will shape the X-Men’s future as we know it—including the first Krakoan X-Men team’s debut, mutantkind’s planet-sized plans for the Marvel Universe, bold new directions for the most popular X-Men, and of course, high fashion looks crafted by some of the hottest artists in the industry. Get your first look at all the excitement to come in the all-new HELLFIRE GALA TRAILER, featuring never-before-seen artwork."

