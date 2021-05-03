Marvel Releases X-Men Hellfire Gala Trailer

By Jamie Lovett

Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the Hellfire Gala, the upcoming X-Men event that will reveal to the Marvel Universe the new X-Men team, featuring fan-vote winner Polaris and another secret announcement about the future of mutantkind. The event is featured in 12 X-Men comics Marvel will publish in June, including Planet-Size X-Men #1. The event will also lead to the launch of the new X-Men ongoing series from Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz and two mystery titles, one from current X-Men writer/Head of X Jonathan Hickman and another from X-Factor writer Leah Williams.

You can check out the Hellfire Gala trailer below. Here's how Marvel describes the event in a press release:

"'Humans of planet Earth. While you slept, the world changed.' The now iconic opening line from House of X #1, the start of writer Jonathan Hickman’s radical transformation of the X-Men franchise, foretold the incredible plans that mutantkind was about to unleash on the Marvel Universe. This June, the X-Men set out to change the world yet again at mutantkind’s inaugural HELLFIRE GALA. This highly-anticipated story will be told across twelve issues, offering different perspectives and viewpoints of a single night that will go down in Marvel Comics history. Throughout the event, fans can expect critical moments to occur that will shape the X-Men’s future as we know it—including the first Krakoan X-Men team’s debut, mutantkind’s planet-sized plans for the Marvel Universe, bold new directions for the most popular X-Men, and of course, high fashion looks crafted by some of the hottest artists in the industry. Get your first look at all the excitement to come in the all-new HELLFIRE GALA TRAILER, featuring never-before-seen artwork."

Are you excited about the Hellfire Gala? Let us know in the comments. Keep reading to see all 12 covers for Marvel's Hellfire Gala issues.

Marauders #21

MARAUDERS2019021_cov
  • MARAUDERS #21 (APR210749)
  • Written by GERRY DUGGAN & CHRIS CLAREMONT
  • Art by MATTEO LOLLI & JOHN BOLTON 
X-Force #20

XFORCE2019020_cov
  • X-FORCE #20 (APR210756)
  • Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
  • Art and Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA
Hellions #12

HELLIONS2020012
  • HELLIONS #12 (APR210760)
  • Written by ZEB WELLS
  • Art and Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Excalibur #21

EXCAL2019021_cov
  • EXCALIBUR #21 (APR210764)
  • Written by TINI HOWARD
  • Art by MARCUS TO
  • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
X-Men #21

XMEN2019021_cov
  • X-MEN #21 (APR210768)
  • Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
  • Art by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, NICK DRAGOTTA, SARA PICHELLI & LUCAS WERNECK
  • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Planet-Size X-Men #1

PSXMEN2021001_cov
  • PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1 (APR210742)
  • Written by GERRY DUGGAN
  • Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
New Mutants #19

NEWMUT2019019_cov
  • NEW MUTANTS #19 (APR210779)
  • Written by VITA AYALA
  • Art by ALEX LINS
  • Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS
X-Corp #2

XCORP2021002_cvr
  • Written by TINI HOWARD
  • Art by ALBERTO FOCHE
  • Cover by DAVID AJA
Wolverine #13

WOLV2020013_cvr_col
  • WOLVERINE #13 (APR210787)
  • Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
  • Art by SCOT EATON
  • Cover by ADAM KUBERT
SWORD #6

SWORD2020006_cov
  • S.W.O.R.D. #6 (APR210783)
  • Written by AL EWING
  • Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI
Way of X #3

WAYOFX2021003_Cov
  • WAY OF X #3 (APR210794)
  • Written by SI SPURRIER
  • Art by BOB QUINN
  • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
X-Factor #10

XFACT2020010_Cov
  • X-FACTOR #10 (APR210798)
  • Written by LEAH WILLIAMS
  • Art by DAVID BALDEÓN
  • Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN
