Marvel’s X-Force Takes Action on Adi Granov Variant Cover

X-Force springs into action on Adi Granov‘s variant cover to X-Force #1. Granov provided the covers to the 2014 X-Force series. Here, he’s taking on the new version of X-Force for the Dawn of X era of X-Men. The new X-Force series is written by Benjamin Percy (Marvel’s Wolverine podcast, Green Arrow) with art by Joshua Cassara (Venom, Sentry). During the Dawn of X panel at New York Comic Con, Percy explained what X-Force’s role among mutants during the new age of the nation Krakoa will be.

“It’s an agency,” Percy said. “It’s a branch of government. It’s the mutant CIA. One half of this design you have the intelligence unit, headed by Beast. On the other side, you have the field ops, the wetwork, headed by Wolverine, meaning you have the head and the fist. This is a dirty book. This is a gritty book. Bad s— happens in X-Force. On the final page of X-Force #1, something happens that will ripple through the entire line. Be there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those two units were revealed on the cover to X-Force #1. Beast’s intelligence branch consists of Jean Grey and Sage. Wolverine’s ops team is made up of Domino and Kid Omega. Black Tom Cassidy and Colossus are both said to be involved with X-Force in some way, but the details remain vague for the time being.

One additional mutant playing a support role for X-Force is Forge, who appears on the cover to X-Force #5. “Cool stuff gets made in the arsenal”, Percy says of Forge’s position.

X-Force is one of six titles launching as part of Dawn of X. Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu’s X-Men is the flagship title. Marauders by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli sees Kitty Pryde leading a band of pirate X-Men backed by the Hellfire Trading Company to protect mutants around the globe. New Mutants by Hickman, Ed Brisson, and artist Rod Reis sends the younger generation of mutants to outer space. Fallen Angels by Bryan Edward Hill and Szymon Kudranski follows Psylocke, Cable, and X-23, three mutants who don’t fit in with the new status quo for mutants. Percy will also be writing the new Wolverine solo series launching in February, continuing the Dawn of X relaunch into the new year.

What do you think of Granov’s X-Force #1 variant? Let us know in the comments. X-Force #1 goes on sale on November 6th.

X-Force #1

(W) Ben Percy (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Adi Granov

THE HIGH PRICE OF A NEW DAWN!

X-Force is the CIA of the mutant world-one half intelligence branch, one half special ops. Beast, Jean Grey and Sage on one side, Wolverine, Kid Omega and Domino on the other. In a perfect world, there would be no need for an X-Force. We’re not there…yet.

Rated T+

In Shops: Nov 06, 2019

Final Orders Due: Oct 14, 2019SRP: $4.99