Spider-Man: No Way Home Merch Features Return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil

The final month of the year proved to be a big one for fans of Marvel’s Netflix series. After Daredevil was canceled, Marvel fans launched a “Save Daredevil” campaign, and they finally saw the long-awaited return of some of the show’s stars. Not only did Vincent D’Onofrio return as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye, but Charlie Cox made his long-awaited return as Daredevil/Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox’s cameo came only days after Kevin Feige announced that any future appearances by Daredevil in the MCU would be played by the actor. Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has been out for over a week, merch is starting to pop up that features the movie’s surprise cameos. In fact, there’s currently a new shirt up on Amazon that’s a must for Daredevil fans.

The shirt features a cool image of Cox as Matt Murdock and it says his big line from the movie, “I’m a really good lawyer.” The shirt is currently up on the site for $22.99. You can check out an image below:

As for Cox’s appearance in the new movie, Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently spoke with Marvel.com about the many actors that popped up in No Way Home. During the interview, Holland called working with Cox “awesome.”

“We had so much fun working with Charlie. It’s really interesting doing a scene between two Super Heroes that has no real Super Hero stuff in it. Apart from the bit when he catches the brick. It was awesome,” Holland shared. Zendaya added, “I didn’t get to be there… I was there for the behind-the-scenes watching you guys. But I didn’t get to be in it.” Holland concluded, “But it was great. I loved working with Charlie.”

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers talked about balancing the cameos.

“Very carefully,” Sommers replied when asked how they divided up the actors’ screentime. “Because, I mean, you want to give everyone their due, and just as a fan, you want to see those people as those characters and have fun with them. But at the end of the day, it’s a Spider-Man movie – you have to be telling the story of Peter Parker, and everything has to be in service of that. So there were a lot of painful decisions made, you know, we would have loved to have done this and that and ‘Oh, wouldn’t be great if these two villains could do this!’ But it has to be in service of Peter’s journey, and you have to keep things moving. There were definitely a lot of what we call ‘little darlings’ – little moments and things that you really just love – but sometimes you have to let them go.”

You can purchase the Matt Murdock shirt on Amazon here. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.