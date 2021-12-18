Marvel’s Daredevil Fans Celebrate Big Week of MCU Returns

Full spoilers up ahead for both Hawkeye Episode 5 and Spider-Man: No Way Home! Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to see either project. It’s been a big week for fans of Netflix’s Daredevil series. Despite the show having been canceled nearly three years ago, two of the biggest stars from the project have now returned to the world of Marvel.

Wednesday, Vincent D’Onofrio returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Hawkeye as Wilson Fisk—the terrifying villain better known as Kingpin. Then fast-forward to Friday and Ol’ Hornhead himself came back as well. Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, advising the eponymous web-slinger on his wide array of legal issues.

Suffice to say, fans of both the show and genre were ecstatic to have both of the characters back in the biggest entertainment franchise in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying.

Biggest Week in History

I hope all my fellow nerd friends are mentally prepared for what may be the biggest week in comic book movie history #Hawkeye #spidermannowayhome #SpiderMan #YelenaBelova #Kingpin #DareDevil pic.twitter.com/egFooj5qSa — Bailey (@BaileyyThomass) December 12, 2021

What a Time

This week I saw and got



-Vincent D'Onofrio in Hawkeye and back as the Kingpin, in MCU



-Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in MCU



-Tobey Maguire Spider-Man, after fourteen years



-Andrew Garfield Spider-Man, after seven years.



What a time to be a comic book fan. pic.twitter.com/c2GCeSYtsp — Jay 🪐🇨🇩 (@J_Onaka) December 17, 2021

Busy Week

Being Fed

Yea Baby!

We Won

Still Need More

*****

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters while the first five episodes of Hawkeye are streaming on Disney+.

What other characters from the Netflix Marvel shows would you like to see return?