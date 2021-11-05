Eternals: Will Marvel Release Trailer Soon After Chloe Zhao's Big Oscars Win?

✖

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with an ever-growing number of movies and Disney+ shows set to arrive in the coming years. One of the most highly-anticipated projects that's currently in the franchise's pipeline is Eternals, which will bring the group of cosmic beings into live-action. In addition to the significance of the film's lore coming into the MCU, Eternals has already courted some attention thanks to its director, Chloe Zhao. On Sunday, Zhao won the Best Director award at the 2021 Academy Awards, for her work on the film Nomadland. In addition to being a historic win, the milestone has made some wonder — could the long-awaited trailer for Eternals not be far behind?

While the Eternals are, for many fans, a relatively obscure part of the Marvel Comics lore, there's been a lot about their live-action debut that has intrigued audiences. In addition to the star-studded ensemble cast, which includes Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, and Gemma Chan, one of the biggest draws of the project thus far has been the promise of Zhao's vision for the project. That vision, which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously declared to be the best he's ever heard, has yet to be fully showcased for audiences yet, outside of pieces of concept art and a handful of pieces of leaked merchandise.

It certainly would make sense for Marvel to strike while the iron is hot and use Zhao's Oscar win (or wins, as the Best Picture Oscar has still not been announced at the time of this writing) to help kick off the marketing campaign for Eternals. It also doesn't hurt that the past week has seen a number of major updates tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly the first trailer and marketing materials for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters just a few months before Eternals. That leaves Eternals as the next big-screen project for Marvel to promote, and whether a trailer debuts in the immediate future or sometime soon, it wouldn't hurt to build on the momentum of Zhao now becoming a household name. Not only would releasing a trailer sooner than later help subdue impatient fans, but it would use the recognition that will come with Zhao's name to help sell a group of characters that Feige himself has dubbed "an expensive, massive, and necessary risk" for the franchise. Either way, the moment that an Eternals trailer boasts that the film is from "Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao" is going to be a major moment for Marvel Studios.

Eternals is expected to be released in theaters on November 5th.