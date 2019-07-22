Marvel’s Eternals Reveals First Cast Photo

Marvel Studios had an epic showing at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, revealing their entire slate for Phase 4 which extends beyond the screens at movie theaters, and embraces the digital era with the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. But of all the projects announced, few are as intriguing or as mysterious as Eternals.

While other films and shows are working with established characters and franchises, Eternals is due out in a year and is one of the few films that’s making use of entirely fresh faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, and Lia McHugh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a huge undertaking, but the group seems up for the challenge. And they just posed for their first official cast photo at the convention, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly:

Jolie, making her second appearance at a major San Diego Comic-Con panel, pledged to do right by the fans who waited in line for hours to see them show up in Hall H.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Jolie said at the Marvel Studios presentation.. “I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.”

Director Chloe Zhao teased that the film would explore eras unseen thus far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while keeping a focus on a cast of characters that will shed new light on the struggles we’ve yet to see in the franchise.

“It’s about this group of incredible immortals, but through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human and humanity on our time on this planet,” Zhao explained.

Game of Thrones vet and MCU newcomer Madden added some plot details of what fans should expect from the project.

“The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants,” Madden explained.

We’ll finally get to see how these Celestial beings have shaped the course of the MCU when Eternals premieres in theaters on November 6, 2020.