Save $164 On Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet Box Set Slipcase

With the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War only days away, Marvel’s massive Infinity Gauntlet Box Set Slipcase just got its biggest discount ever. At the moment you can grab it on Amazon for $336.18, which is a whopping 33% off the original $500 list price. It was priced at $450 yesterday, so interested parties should jump on this deal while it lasts.

The set includes Jim Starlin’s legendary “Infinity Trilogy” in its entirety – “including every chapter, crossover and tie-in – plus an entire volume of bonus stories and behind-the scenes extras”. We’re talking 4,960 pages in a gorgeous hardcover set that includes a bonus poster. The complete list of items in the set are outlined below.

• INFINITY GAUNTLET PROLOGUE PREMIERE HC 440 PGS.

• INFINITY GAUNTLET PREMIERE HC (NEW PRINTING) 256 PGS.

• INFINITY GAUNTLET CROSSOVERS PREMIERE HC 504 PGS.

• INFINITY GAUNTLET AFTERMATH PREMIERE HC 344 PGS.

• INFINITY WAR PREMIERE HC 264 PGS.

• INFINITY WAR CROSSOVERS VOL. 1 PREMIERE HC 552 PGS.

• INFINITY WAR CROSSOVERS VOL. 2 PREMIERE HC 536 PGS.

• INFINITY WAR AFTERMATH PREMIERE HC 352 PGS.

• INFINITY CRUSADE PREMIERE HC 488 PGS.

• INFINITY CRUSADE CROSSOVERS VOL. 1 PREMIERE HC 344 PGS.

• INFINITY CRUSADE CROSSOVERS VOL. 2 PREMIERE HC 352 PGS.

• INFINITY GAUNTLET COMPANION PREMIERE HC 528 PGS

• INFINITY GAUNTLET BOX SET POSTER

On a related note, Hasbro’s coveted Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is currently out of stock in most places, but you can still pre-order one here for the standard $99.99 with free shipping (expected to arrive in June). The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

