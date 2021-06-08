Marvel's Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Has Run-In With Group Of Young Kids In London Shouting At Him

✖

Burdened with glorious purpose, Loki star Tom Hiddleston has been a keeper of some Marvel Studios secrets for many years. Despite kicking the bucket in Avengers: Infinity War, arguably a heroic end for his god of mischief character, the character will return on Disney+ in his own series this week. Even though Marvel planted the seeds for this story in Avengers: Endgame, when Hiddleston's character escaped from Avengers custody with the Tesseract in hand, not everyone is as clear on which version of Loki is leading the new series, as Hiddleston can attest from a recent shouting he suffered from in London.

Speaking in an interview with Good Morning America, Hiddleston said: "So one day I was out in the park, minding my own business and looking at the sky thinking 'Is it going to rain later on? It probably will, it is the UK after all.' And then suddenly from out of nowhere I heard this shout from a group of school children across the park and they simply said 'Are you really dead?' Which I thought was like, on a Tuesday morning is an existential question to be asked when you're thinking of other things. But I found it very, very funny."

The first reactions and reviews to the series arrived over the weekend with the series currently holding a 96% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Adam Barnhardt rating the series a 4.5 out of 5, writing:

"Balancing the standard Marvel comedy with strong character beats and heart-tugging moments, Loki is a well-balanced series that never once takes itself too seriously. Even though Hiddleston is one of the biggest names in the franchise at the moment, giving Loki — a particularly nasty villain — his own series was a pretty hefty risk in and of itself. Mind you, it's a risk that appears to have paid off in droves because Loki is shaping up to be some serious must-watch television."

Loki will mark Hiddleston's seventh time taking on the role, following three Avengers movies and all three Thor films. He's joined in the new series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs the series and Michael Waldron is the head writer.

Loki premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday, June 9th.

