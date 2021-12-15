Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Teaser Trailer Released

News on Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the upcoming animated series based on the hit Marvel comic series, has been dormant since the show’s cast was confirmed earlier this year but now we have an official first look! Series star and executive producer Laurence Fishburne, who voices the iconic Marvel character The Beyonder in the series, introduces the clip which features a first look at the new series. Actress and singer Diamond White (Disney’s The Lion Guard) will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) in the new series, giving us a taste of the visuals and her singing voice in the first clip. Check it out below!

Set to premiere in the summer of 2022, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s voice cast will also feature Alfre Woodard (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins”) as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops.Starring alongside White will be Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur. If the title itself wasn’t enough of a clue what the series will be about the official synopsis reads as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.”

“As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,’” Fishburne said in a statement back when the show was announced. “Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can’t wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur.”

“Lunella doesn’t know she is the smartest person on the planet, but audiences will soon know how very cool Moon Girl is,” Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment added. “Her adventures with giant buddy, Devil Dinosaur, are filled with so much wonder and joy, and this historic partnership with Disney Television Animation and Cinema Gypsy Productions proved the right formula to bring them to television.”

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will debut in the summer of 2022.