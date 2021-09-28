Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur EP Comment

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is coming up next year and the executive producer just commented on the show. Comicbook.com’s Rollin Bishop talked to Steve Loter about The Ghost and Molly McGee. That Disney Channel show is almost here and fans are excited. But, with that other work on such a fun Marvel title, it’s only right to ask about the status. Loter could only clarify that the show was coming and that people should stay tuned. With the state of the MCU and Disney+ shows right now, they’re going to be very hesitant to let anything out of the bag. After all, you could have something as wild as Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur pop up in other properties. But, for now, that’s all just stuff to deal with in the future. Bishop just wanted a few small nods towards the animated show.

RB: “Great. Thank you. I know we don’t have a ton more time. And Steve, I have one question for you. I do work for comicbook.com. I have to ask or else I would not be doing my job. Can you tell us anything about Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur?”

Loter replied that “It’s awesome and it’s coming soon.” Then Bishop joked that he could say anything he wanted. Bill Motz who also created The Ghost and Molly McGee said he could “Confirm it’s awesome.”

Check out what the press release had to say about Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

“Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.”

“Actress and singer Diamond White (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” Disney’s “The Lion Guard”) will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) in Disney Channel’s highly anticipated animated series “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” slated to premiere in 2022. Also joining the lead cast are Alfre Woodard (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins”) as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops. Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.”

