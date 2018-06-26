Disney Channel Developing Animated Marvel Series About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

It looks like Disney Channel is getting in on some more Marvel fun. According to a brand-new report, the network is working on an animated series focused on Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur with one all-star crew.

Deadline is reporting that Disney Channels Worldwide is developing the animated series. Executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland will oversee the project via Cinema Gypsy Productions and Marvel Animation.

The animated series will adapt Moon Girl’s popular comic book series. There is no official synopsis for the developing show, but it will tell the adventures of Lunella Lafayette. The African-American girl uses her genius IQ to become a 9-year-old superhero who teams up with a roaring red dino. The pair put their heads together to save the day time and again from various evil villains.

Right now, there is no word on which Disney outlet the series will air on. The series still needs to get a green light for either Disney Channel, Disney XD, or Disney Junior before it can head into its full episode order.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur appears to be part of ABC Studios’ recent deal with Cinema Gypsy Productions. The partnership was sealed with Fishburne and Sugland after the pair’s comedy series black-ish earned rave reviews. The duo will no oversee new projects for ABC Studios as producers moving forward.

Recently, fans learned from Fisburne that he was doing a secret project with Marvel outside of his work on Ant-Man and the Wasp. The actor told Collider the secret project would be plenty awesome and maybe change the world.

“I’m developing something else for Marvel that I can’t talk about,” Fishburne said. “It’s gonna be really cool. It’s gonna change the world, we hope.”

Continuing, the actor-producer said he was the one who pitched the project to Marvel, and he is glad the idea panned out.

“I went to Marvel and pitched them something that really couldn’t work out—there was a lot of legal red tape that just [was] something they couldn’t work out,” Fishburne explained. “But then they came back with the offer for Ant-Man and the Wasp and then they said, ‘Hey, what do you think of this?’ and I went ‘Oh yeah that, yes!’ so…”