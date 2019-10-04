Marvel’s Runaways Season 3 Trailer Introduces Cloak & Dagger

The upcoming third season of Marvel’s Runaways is finally giving fans the crossover with Cloak & Dagger that everyone has been waiting for, and we won’t have to wait until the new episodes arrive in December to get a glimpse of it. Hulu released a new teaser trailer for Runaways Season 3 on Friday afternoon and, after setting up the dangers of new villain Morgan le Fay, it concludes with the introduction of Cloak & Dagger to the series.

In the final moments of the trailer, which you can watch in the video above, a possibly-evil Nico turns to see a somebody that she doesn’t recognize. Then Tandy (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) emerge from the shadows, officially kicking off the highly-anticipated crossover.

It was revealed during the production of Runaways Season 3 that the two titular Cloak & Dagger characters would be appearing in one episode of the installment, though there’s been no word as to when in it will be. That said, given their ties to magic and the circumstances surrounding their appearance in this trailer, it looks as though their story will be directly linked to Morgan le Fay.

Back in August, actress Elizabeth Hurley teased her turn as Morgan le Fay, saying that she loved the opportunity to tap into her dark side.

“I was so excited when they offered me this,” said Hurley. “You know, I’ve been a Marvel fan. I’ve played the Devil, so I’ve played bad before. Playing Morgan le Fay, she’s the most powerful enchantress of the Dark Dimension. It’s nice to go back to my evil side.”

You can read the official synopsis for the third season of Marvel’s Runaways below.

“In an action-packed Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert and Karolina. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.”

All 10 episodes of Marvel’s Runaways will be released on Hulu on December 13th.